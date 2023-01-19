Vengeful Gambler Admits To Mailing White Powder To NY Gaming Commission

A 73-year-old man has admitted to threatening employees at the New York State Gaming Commission and mailing the agency envelopes full of white powder.

Brent Carter, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to conveying a hoax and false information in federal court in Albany Friday, Jan. 13.

Federal prosecutors said Carter left numerous voicemails for employees at the Gaming Commission’s headquarters in Schenectady between October 2017 and November 2018, often using threatening language.

Carter also admitted that between 2019 and 2021, he mailed four letters containing white powder and other substances to the Commission.

He later said the voicemails and letters were sent as revenge for the agency suspending his horse racing license.

Investigators did not identify the substances that were mailed, and there were no reports of injuries stemming from the incidents.

Prosecutors recommended that Carter receive credit for time served and up to three years of supervised release.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17.

