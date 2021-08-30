USDA Recalls 862,000 Pounds Of Italian Meat Due To Salmonella Contamination

Hundreds of thousands of pounds of uncured Italian meats tied to a salmonella outbreak are being recalled b the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Mount Olive, New Jersey-based Fratelli Beretta announced that it is recalling approximately 862,000 pounds of uncured antipasto products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Infantis and/or Salmonella Typhimurium.

The 24-ounce ready-to-eat meat trays were produced between Sunday, Feb. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 15.

According to FSIS, the trays contain two 12-ounce packages of “Fratelli Beretta Uncured Antipasto Prosciutto, Soppressata, Milano Somali & Coppa” with “best by” dates of “AUG 27 21” through “FEB 11 22” with the UPC code “073541305316.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7543B” printed on the packaging next to the best by date. Some of the trays were sold at Costco locations across the country.

According to the CDC, the tainted meat has been connected to a salmonella outbreak that includes cases in at least 17 states. More than 36 illnesses and a dozen hospitalizations were reported between May and late July earlier this year.

FSIS officials said they have been working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other public health partners to investigate the outbreak, which has seen consumers falling ill between Sunday, May 9 and Tuesday, July 27.

“Some ill people reported eating Fratelli Beretta brand uncured antipasto before they got sick and the traceback investigation confirmed that some of the ill people purchased uncured antipasto trays produced by Fratelli Beretta,” they said.

“FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state and local public health partners on this investigation to determine if additional products are linked to illness. FSIS will provide updated information if it becomes available.”

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

