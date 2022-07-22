US Soldier From Connecticut Killed By Lightning Strike

A soldier who was killed by a lightning strike during a training mission has been identified as being a Connecticut resident.

Tolland County resident Sgt.1st Class Michael D. Clark, of the town of Bolton, died on Wednesday, July 20, at Fort Gordon, in Augusta, Georgia.

During the training exercise, Clark, age 41, was killed and nine others sustained injuries associated with the lightning strike, said the Department of US Army Reserves.

Fort Gordon’s EMS responded to the scene immediately, and the soldiers were transported to Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center for medical care, officials said.

Clark, an operating room specialist assigned to a medical team that performs emergency surgery in combat zones, died at the hospital, the department said.

He served in the Army and US Army Reserve for more than 22 years, deploying four times in support of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, the department said.

The soldiers were visiting Fort Gordon for an annual training exercise for medical units to improve their skills in the field, officials said.

“The 933rd FRSD family is devastated by the loss of our brother, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Clark," said the company’s commander, Maj. Stephen W. Rhinehart. "Sgt. 1st Clark was a loving husband, father, and a Patriot who deeply loved our country. His leadership, knowledge, experience, and love for his fellow soldiers were immeasurable. Sgt. 1st Clark’s smile and laughter were infectious and always brought joy to everyone around him."

Rhinehart went on to say that the loss of Clark especially hurt because "he was my friend and brother. Our prayers are with his family."

Of the eight other soldiers injured, seven remain in good condition, and one has been treated and released.

