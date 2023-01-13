Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Charged After Dropping Ghost Gun In Hudson Valley Store, Police Say
News

'Unruly' Student Injures Several Staff Members At HS In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Arlington High School.
Arlington High School. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/NightRider63

An "unruly" male student allegedly injured several staff members when they attempted to restrain him at a Hudson Valley high school.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13 at Arlington High School, located at 1157 Route 55, in Lagrangeville.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the staff members received minor injuries while attempting to control the student.

Information was not available regarding the student, or if anyone was hospitalized.  

An investigation is underway in conjunction with the school district. 

The Arlington Central School District could not be reached for comment. 

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the New York State Police. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.