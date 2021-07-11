Tyson Chicken Recall Expands To Nearly 9 Million Pounds, USDA Says

A Tyson Foods recall of ready-to-eat frozen chicken has expanded, now including an additional 500,000 pounds of the products.

The company is now recalling 8,955,296 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The United States Department of Agriculture announced the update on Thursday, July 8.

The recall was initially announced on July 3.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that three illnesses have been linked to the products, and one person has died.

The products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, the USDA said.

Click here to view the list of products that have been recalled.

Click here to view the labels of those products that have been recalled.

