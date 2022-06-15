Two Women Shot In Night Of Violence In Hudson Valley

Two women were shot and police found dozens of shell casings in three Hudson Valley locations during a night of violence.

The incidents took place in the City of Poughkeepsie beginning shortly after 10 p.m., on Monday, June 13.

Poughkeepsie 911 received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area of Winnikee Avenue and Harrison Street, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the City of Poughkeepsie PD.

Responding officers located 12 9mm shell casings in the area of 48 Harrison St., with the house at that address struck multiple times, Clark said.

No one was reported injured.

While officers were conducting crime scene work at the first location, they heard multiple shots fired in the area of King Street Park, City 911 also received calls reporting a fight and shots fired at an area park, Clark said.

Responding officers located nine 9mm shell casings in the park. A short time later Mid Hudson Regional called reporting two gunshot victims had arrived by private vehicle, Clark said.

The two victims, both women, one 20 and the other 21, had suffered gunshot wounds to their left legs, he added.

The wounds were not considered life-threatening, and both are expected to live, police said.

"The vehicle they arrived in had at least four bullet holes in it," Clark said. "Neither victim would cooperate with the police."

The investigation into both incidents continues, it’s believed there were multiple witnesses to what occurred in Kings Street Park, but all had either fled prior to police arrival or were not inclined to cooperate with the police, Clark added.

The shootings were the 10th and 11th so far this year in Poughkeepsie.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any other incidents is asked to call the city of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

