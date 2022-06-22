Two Winning $100K Powerball Tickets Sold At Same NY Store

Two prize-winning Powerball tickets were sold at the same store in the Capital District.

The New York Lottery said both $100,000 Powerball Powerplay tickets were purchased in Schenectady at Cold Spring Fuel and Food on Hamburg Street.

A third winning $100,000 ticket was sold in the Bronx.

The winning numbers for the Monday, June 20, drawing were 3-44-61-63-69 and the Powerball was 13.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday, June 22, with an estimated top prize of $312 million.

Drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

