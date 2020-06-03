Two Rockland COVID-19 Patients Reportedly Worked At Westchester Bat Mitzvah

The t wo Rockland County residents who have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus were reportedly exposed while working at a bat mitzvah in Westchester County.

The two were exposed while at Young Israel New Rochelle -- the same event attended by the 50-year-old New Rochelle lawyer who was the first of 27 Westchester residents to test positive for the virus.

Rockland County officials would not confirm where the two were exposed to the virus, besides saying it was in Westchester County.

The lawyer, who works for a midtown Manhattan law firm, has been linked to all 27 Westchester cases of COVID-19, and now the two from Rockland, health officials said.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said during a press conference with and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert on Friday, March 6 the two residents had been under quarantine and were confirmed to be positive for the virus earlier in the day.

"We are ready and able to deal with anything," Day said.

The two people are currently under isolation at their homes, health department officials said.

"When they learned of their potential exposure and felt ill, they visited a local hospital in Rockland," the department said.

Health officials have not revealed which hospital they visited.

In addition to the two positive cases, the department is also monitoring 10 persons under quarantine and is following the CDC and state Department of Health protocols, the health department said.

“Be assured that we anticipated this scenario and have been preparing for local cases of COVID-19," said Ruppert. "Help protect our community and limit the spread of viruses and bacteria by washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces and staying home if you are sick."

As of noontime Friday, there were 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

