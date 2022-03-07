Two NY Beaches Closed After Lifeguard Bitten By Shark

Two beaches in New York closed after a lifeguard was bitten by a shark.

The incident on Long Island Sunday, July 3, affected Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches in Suffolk County.

The lifeguard, identified as Zack Gallo, is recovering after he was bitten in the chest and the hand, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in an afternoon news briefing.

"Notice for Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches: swimming has been suspended due to dangerous marine activity as of Sunday, July 3," according to a tweet by the Suffolk County Parks Department.

Lifeguards and drones will both be used to monitor the waters for potential dangers for the remainder of the holiday weekend, Bellone said.

Late last week on Long Island, a 37-year-old man swimming in the ocean at Jones Beach in Nassau County sustained a laceration to his right foot believed to be from a shark bite.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

