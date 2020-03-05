Two New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In NYC, NJ Has First Case

Two more cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday morning, March 5.

The two reportedly are a woman in her 80s and man in his 40s. Three New York City residents have no been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

The first case in the state was diagnosed in Manhattan, a 39-year-old woman who is employed as a healthcare worker and had recently returned from Iran. She is recovering at home where she's been quarantined with her husband, whose test came back negative.

The other 10 confirmed cases in New York State are in Westchester: a 50-year-old New Rochelle man who works as an attorney in midtown Manhattan, as well as nine others linked to him, including his wife and children, as well as a neighbor who drove him to NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville and members of his family.

As many as 1,000 people in Westchester related to those cases are being quarantined.

On Wednesday night, March 4, New Jersey had its first COVID-19 case: a 32-year-old Fort Lee man was hospitalized at Hackensack University Medical Center.

There have been no confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Connecticut, where four new tests of residents have just come back negative.

As of Thursday morning, there have been 80 confirmed cases in 13 states with nine deaths.

According to the Health Department, while there is currently no vaccine for the novel coronavirus, everyday preventative actions can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Stay home when you are sick;

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms and may have traveled to areas of concern or have been in contact with somebody who has traveled to these areas should call ahead to their healthcare provider before presenting for treatment.

For more info on the coronavirus, check the Centers for Disease Control page here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.