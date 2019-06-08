Contact Us
Two Killed After Small Plane Crashes On North Fork Of Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Harbes Family Farm is on Sound Avenue in Mattituck. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Harbes Family Farm in Mattituck Photo Credit: Google Maps

This story has been updated.

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed on the field of a farm on the North Fork of Long Island.

Emergency responders are at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 9:15 a.m., Saturday, June 8 on a field at Harbes Family Farm on Sound Avenue in the hamlet of Mattituck in the Town of Southold.

The two occupants in the plane, a six-seat Beechcraft Bonanza A36, were reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

There were reports the plane, which departed from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma around 9 a.m., experienced engine failure and attempted to make an emergency landing in the field when the crash occurred.

The victims' identities have not been released.

Sound Avenue will remain closed in both directions during the accident investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

