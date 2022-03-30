Two Hudson Valley Teens Sentenced For Shooting 6-Year-Old Child

Two teens will spend years in prison after being sentenced for a gunfight that led to a 6-year-old child being shot in Westchester, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on April 29, 2021, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old - whose names have not been released - fired multiple shots at two other individuals during the incident in Yonkers, on Ash Street, striking the 6-year-old bystander in the chest.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that the shooting resulted in the child suffering a punctured left lung, two rib fractures, and a small splenic laceration.

The victim was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he underwent life-saving surgery.

On Wednesday, March 30, Rocah announced that the 18-year-old had been sentenced to 10 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. The 16-year-old was sentenced to a term of between three and nine years in state prison.

Both pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, a violent felony. Each was arrested following an investigation by the Yonkers Police Department.

