Two Building Department Officials Charged For Double-Fatal Rockland Fatal

Two Rockland County building inspectors have been indicted on felony charges involving the filing of false inspection reports in connection with a massive fire that killed two people, including a firefighter.

Spring Valley Building Department chief Wayne Ballard and Assistant Building Inspector Raymond Canario, were indicted by a grand jury on Monday, Nov. 15 following an investigation into the March fatal fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, said Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh.

Canario, age 45, was indicted on:

Three counts of offering a false instrument for filing/first-degree

Three counts offering a false instrument for filing/second-degree

Three counts of falsifying business records

Ballard, age 64, was indicted on:

Offering a false instrument for filing/first-degree

Offering a false instrument for filing/second-degree

Falsifying business records

"These indictments are a result of the continuing investigation into the fatal fire that claimed the lives of a volunteer firefighter and a resident of the Evergreen home," said Walsh. "My office continues to work hard, following through on our commitment to leave no stone unturned in this tragic incident.”

Both men have previously pleaded not guilty to charges of submitting false reports to the state regarding inspections of the building.

They are among six people charged in the aftermath of the fire which killed Spring Valley Firefighter Jared Lloyd and resident Oliver Hueston during the Tuesday, March 23 fire.

Among the six charged include Rabbi Aaron Sommer and Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer, both of Rockland County, who have were charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide on Thursday, Oct. 28.

A court date has not been set for the two men.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.