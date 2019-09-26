Two Arrested Following Shooting, Discovery Of Guns

Two men were arrested following a shooting that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries and the discovery of four guns inside an apartment.

The incident unfolded around 9:55 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, when the City of Newburgh Police received a call about a man being shot in the area of Benkard Avenue and William Street, said Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

When officers arrived on the scene they learned the victim, Darius Lee, 23, of Newburgh, had been shot in the hip and had been driven to St. Luke's Hospital, Burns said.

Lee was uncooperative with investigators during his initial interview at the hospital.

As officers were at the hospital, they received information about a man with a gun in the area of 111 W. Parmenter St.

When officers arrived in the area to investigate, several men fled the area. One man was apprehended in front of 111 W. Parmenter St., and another male was caught inside of a bedroom in the first-floor apartment on the same street, Burns said.

After a search warrant was obtained officers located four firearms inside the residence on Parmenter Street, he added.

The weapons included a.32 caliber revolver, .25 caliber semiautomatic handgun, .380 caliber semiautomatic handgun, and one shotgun, Burns said.

Those arrested included Giovanni Alvarez, 18, and Terrance Melvin, 18, both of the City of Newburgh.

Alvarez was charged with false personation and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Melvin was charged with obstructing governmental administration and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Both men were held pending arrangement in City of Newburgh court.

The investigation into the shooting of Lee is being handled by the non-fatal shooting task force.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-561-3131.

