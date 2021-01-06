Twitter, Facebook Lock Trump's Accounts

Twitter removed tweets from President Donald Trump's account and locked it after he condoned violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Then Facebook followed suit.

Trump posted a message to Facebook and Twitter calling the violent protestors who stormed the Capitol "patriots."

Facebook removed the post while Twitter posted a warning label initially, then removed it.

Trump's Twitter account was subsequently locked for 12 hours, and Facebook later said he would be blocked for 24 hours.

“We’ve assessed two policy violations against President Trump’s Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block," said the Facebook Newsroom on Twitter, "meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time."

The president reportedly spent most of the afternoon in the Oval Office watching chaos unfold at the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Twitter warned Trump could be permanently blocked if he continued to violate its rules.

