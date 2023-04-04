Trump Surrenders To NY Court For Arraignment: Developing

Former President Donald Trump has surrendered at a New York courthouse amid allegations he falsified business records leading up to the 2016 election, marking the first time in history that an American president, past or present, has been arrested on criminal charges.

Trump arrived at Manhattan criminal court at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, where he was seen exiting an SUV and waving to supporters before entering the courthouse and being processed.

The 76-year-old Trump, who was twice impeached as president, is scheduled to be formally arraigned at 2:15 p.m., when the indictment naming the specific criminal charges against him is expected to be unsealed.

The New York Times is reporting the sealed indictment includes one or more felony charges.

Tuesday’s arraignment comes more than a week after a grand jury voted to indict Trump following an investigation Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

The case centers around a $130,000 hush money payment that Trump allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and another woman in the leadup to the 2016 presidential election to conceal an alleged affair.

Daniels has claimed that she slept with Trump in 2006, while he was married to his current wife and former first lady, Melania Trump. Mr. Trump has denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels, and has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

In New York, a felony conviction for falsifying business records carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

In a statement on Truth Social Thursday, March 30, Trump decried the indictment as political persecution and election interference.

“These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICATED the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President,” Trump said.

Trump is expected to return to Florida later Tuesday, where he will give a speech addressing the charges at his home, Mar-a-Lago.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

