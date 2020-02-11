Trump Supporters Exit Vehicles, Stop Traffic On New Tappan Zee Bridge

Supporters of President Donald Trump were out in full force over the weekend, with caravans of vehicles draped with banners supporting the president stopping traffic on various busy roadways, including the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, the supporters were caught on camera blocking traffic on the bridge, as Trump supporters blocked other vehicles from passing as they waved flags days before Election Day.

Videos taken by motorists showed the president’s backers parked in the middle of the westbound lanes of the bridge. Several supporters got out of their vehicles, despite rainy conditions, waving Trump banners and American flags, much to the consternation of those attempting to travel through.

After stopping at the bridge, the caravan continued into Rockland County, with a rally at the Palisades Center in West Nyack.

Other caravans were found clashing with anti-Trump protesters in Manhattan, on the Garden State Parkway in New jersey, leading to nearly a dozen arrests.

Sen. David Carlucci, who represents most of Rockland County and parts of Westchester, said that New York State Police should be attempting to identify those responsible for the public protest.

"What was seen in New York was aggressive, dangerous, and reckless behavior by some Trump supporters,” he said. “Trump supporters are seen on social media, existing their cars on the (new Tappan Zee Bridge) and causing danger to themselves and others in inclement weather and backing up Hudson Valley traffic.

“The New York State Police should be working to identify these individuals and charging them,” he added. “We all have the right to show support for a presidential candidate, but we do not have the right to endanger others and break the law.”

Video of the rally can be found here.

