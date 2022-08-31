Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Judge Rejects Plea Deal In NY Limo Crash That Killed 20, Case Moves To Trial
News

'Truly A Blessing': NY Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Valerie Kevlin
Valerie Kevlin Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A woman won a $1 million prize from a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Montgomery County resident Valerie Kevlin, of Amsterdam, claimed a top prize from the lottery's X Series: 20X game, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Kevlin received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $546,840 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

"It is truly a blessing," Kevlin told NY Lottery after claiming her prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Stewart’s Shops, which is located at 4192 Route 30 in Amsterdam, the lottery said. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.