Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

News

Trucks Of Armed Security Officers Now Patrol Rockland Synagogues After Hanukkah Attack

Kathy Reakes
Patrick Brosan and Rockland County Executive Ed Day announce extra coverage for the Hasidic community in Monsey. Photo Credit: Rockland County Government
Grafton Thomas Photo Credit: Contributed

In the wake of a stabbing attack of five people celebrating Hannukah at a rabbi's home in Monsey, a high-profile security firm is providing extra security to the Hasidic Jewish community.

During a press conference on Monday, Dec. 30, Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced that Brosan Security had offered to provide the coverage to fight what Day called "disturbing cancer taking place."

“We are fighting back as a community, as a county, we are fighting back,” Day said.

According to Patrick Brosan, the CEO of the firm, the company will pay former FBI agents, state police and off-duty NYPD detectives to patrol synagogues, day and night, with the company committing a $100,00 to pay for the coverage.

"We want the community to feel tended too and have some peace of mind," he said.

The funding should cover around-the-clock security for at least a month.

The attacker, Grafton Thomas, 31, of Orange County, is accused of carrying out his bloody rampage on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Thomas, who has been charged with five federal hate crime charges, in addition to five attempted murder charges, allegedly suffers from severe mental illness and has been hospitalized several times this year, his family said.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in White Plains on Monday, Dec. 30, Thomas allegedly entered the rabbi's home with his face was covered in what appeared to be a scarf and said: "no one is leaving."

He then took out the machete and started stabbing and slashing people in the rabbi's home, the complaint said.

The group fought back by throwing furniture and hitting Thomas with anything they could find, according to Brosan.

Thomas is currently being held without bail in New York City. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday, Jan. 3.

