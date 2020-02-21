Trio Nabbed For Guns, Drugs After Nanuet Neighbors Complain Of Drug Sales

Following complaints of drug sales taking place in a Rockland County neighborhood, three area residents were arrested on drugs and gun charges.

Jenna Mazzella, 27, Anderson Jean, 36, and Richard Carpentieri (Knieriem), 34, all from Nanuet, were arrested by Clarkstown Police on Thursday, Feb. 20, following the execution of a search warrant, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

Officers searched the warrant on Church Street in Nanuet around 2 p.m., following an investigation into the complaints, said Peters.

During the search, officers seized a loaded AR-15 style assault weapon, crack cocaine, a counterfeit $100 bill and drug paraphernalia.

Mazzella and Carpentieri were charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession assault weapon, criminal possession weapon, and criminal possession weapon.

Anderson was charged with 2 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

They were arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court. Anderson Jean was denied bail due to previous felony convictions, both Mazzella and Carpentieri (Knieriem) had bail set at $1,000.

All three were transported to the Rockland County Jail. They are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 24.

