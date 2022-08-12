Trio Indicted For Murder Of Rockland County Teen

A grand jury has indicted three Hudson Valley men in the fatal shooting of a beloved 17-year-old high school student.

Rockland County resident Treynahel Cineus, age 17, of Spring Valley, was found shot to death at around 2:30 a.m. on July 8, in a parking lot on West Eckerson Road.

Cineus, who was about to begin his senior year at Ramapo High School, later died at Good Samaritan Hospital, according to police.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, a Rockland County grand jury indicted three Haverstraw men on murder and other charges related to the boy’s killing.

They were identified as Anthony Mitchell, age 23, Ahmad Williams, age 21, and Brian Thomas, age 20.

All three were charged with six criminal counts, including second-degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.

A judge ordered them held at the Rockland County jail while they await their next court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

“The senseless killing of a high school student with such a bright future ahead of him has left our community shocked and in anger,” Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh said.

“As a father, no parent should ever have to bury their own child. With the arrest of multiple suspects, we begin the process of seeking justice for Treynahel Cineus.”

The oldest of five siblings, Cineus was a member of Ramapo’s track and basketball teams, his obituary said.

In addition to his studies, the teen was balancing two jobs, a cashier at ShopRite and a counter associate at Domino’s Pizza, both in New City.

A GoFundMe campaign established to help the family with memorial expenses had raised more than $5,000 as of Friday, Aug. 12.

“Basketball was his life and he enjoyed playing with his friends every chance he got,” reads his memorial. “He was loved by everyone and will be dearly missed.”

