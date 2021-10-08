Trial Set For Acting Mets GM Busted For Alleged DWI In Area

Acting New York Mets General Manager Zack Scott is going from the front office to the front of a courtroom following his arrest for alleged impaired driving in Westchester following a visit to owner Steve Cohen’s Fairfield County home over the summer.

Scott, age 44, was busted for allegedly driving while intoxicated when he was busted at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 in White Plains, allegedly after attending a fundraiser at Cohen's Greenwich home.

It is alleged that at the time he was approached by officers on South Lexington Avenue in White Plains, Scott was asleep at the wheel, and when he was stirred, he refused to submit to a breathalyzer before failing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Scott was arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 2 in White Plains where he pleaded not guilty. He was placed on administrative leave hours after his plea.

According to multiple reports released on Thursday, Oct. 7, Scott will be heading to a non-jury trial in White Plains City Court beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The acting GM reportedly had options to avoid trial, but has refused to plead guilty to drunk driving, which could land him up to a year in jail.

"We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott,” the Mets said in a released statement at the time of his arrest. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine (the) next steps.”

Scott’s arrest came as the Mets struggled following the All-Star Break, letting a healthy lead in the NL East fade until the Atlanta Braves took over the top spot and rode it to a division title.

The Mets finished the season with a 77-85 record, 11.5 games behind the Braves, and in third place, five back of the Philadelphia Phillies, a squad that also struggled down the stretch. With Scott still on the hot seat, the Mets also parted ways this week with manager Luis Rojas.

