Town Closes Beaches To Bathing After Shark Sighting

A Long Island town has closed all of its beaches to bathing after a shark was spotted.

The Town of Hempstead announced on Wednesday, July 28, that it is prohibiting all swimming at its beaches after a shark was spotted off Atlantic Beach.

The announcement comes after shark sightings were reported at a nearby beach. On Monday, July 26 a lifeguard reported seeing a fin in the water at Jones Beach and found a small bite on his leg. The next day, multiple new sightings were reported near the Jones Beach shore.

The Hempstead town officials said they will provide more updates as town personnel assesses the situation.

HEMPSTEAD TOWN BEACHES ARE CURRENTLY PROHIBITING OCEAN SWIMMING/BATHING DUE TO SHARK SIGHTING Due to a recent shark... Posted by Town of Hempstead on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.