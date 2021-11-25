Contact Us
Top-Prize Take 5 Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
The store where the ticket was purchased.
A lucky lotto player has an extra $40,000 for the holidays after winnng a Take 5 drawing.

New York Lottery officials said the ticket, sold in Dutchess County in Lagrangeville, for the Tuesday, Nov. 23 Take 5 drawing is worth $40,616.50.

It was bought at JSM Quick Shop Inc., located at 1144 Route 55 in Lagrangeville.

The winning numbers were 17-18-26-31-37, the Lottery website said.

The drawing for Take 5 is televised daily at 2:30 p.m and 10:30 p.m.

