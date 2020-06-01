Contact Us
Toll Prices Increase Along These NY Bridges, Tunnels

Zak Failla
Traveling to and from New York City has gotten more expensive.
Tolls on bridges and tunnels connecting New York City to northern New Jersey, Westchester, and Long Island went up this weekend, beginning on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Toll increases will impact drivers using the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, and Outerbridge Crossing.

Cash tolls were also increased to $16 on Port Authority bridges and tunnels. Passengers using E-Z Pass will be charged $13.75 during peak hours and $11.75 during off-peak hours, both a $1.25 increase.

