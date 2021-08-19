Tip Leads To FBI Raid In Hudson Valley In Search For One Of Agency's 'Most Wanted'

A woman who is the granddaughter of one of the FBI's most wanted men is furious after the agency raided her Hudson Valley home on a tip.

The raid took place on Tuesday, Aug. 17, in Orange County in Warwick at the home of Eugene Palmer's granddaughter, Jamie Lynn Rose, said Amy Thoreson, an FBI spokesperson.

Thoreson said it happened after the agency "received information early Tuesday morning regarding the possible whereabouts of Eugene Palmer, an FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive, who is believed to be armed and dangerous."

Palmer is wanted for shooting his daughter-in-law Tammy Palmer three times on Sept. 24, 2012, in the driveway after she sent her two children to school.

At the time, Tammy Palmer was estranged from his son, John, whom she had accused of assault.

After the murder, Eugene Palmer then drove to his niece's home shortly after and confessed to the crime, left money for his taxes, and then asked for an hour's lead time before she reported the homicide, police said.

He is believed to have fled into Harriman State Park where his scent was picked up by bloodhounds near a campsite in the park, police said.

Eugene Palmer has been added to the FBI's Most Wanted List FBI

Since that time, Palmer has been in the wind, but not forgotten by being added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List.

After Tuesday's raid, Rose posted on social media that more than 40 gun-wielding agents swarmed her house. She said agents were in trees on her property, as well as her roof, and that she and her children were handcuffed, as agents searched every inch of her property, destroying property in the process.

Thoreson said the FBI responds to every lead, call, or tip with all appropriate resources as they continue to seek to locate "this dangerous fugitive, and we take every legal precaution to assure the safety of citizens and law enforcement when responding."

Rose said on Facebook that she has bruises and is afraid to open her door.

“Thanks for wasting my time, traumatizing my children, and wasting taxpayers’ money. I literally still feel like I can’t breathe. LEAVE MY FAMILY ALONE," she wrote.

Palmer's family claims their father died in Harriman State Park that borders the family's property, but police and the FBI believe that he is still alive and living in another state under an assumed name.

On a wanted reward poster, the FBI describes Palmer as being interested in auto racing and as a car enthusiast. He is also an experienced hunter and outdoorsman, they said. His left thumb is deformed.

They are also warning anyone who may know where he is or sees him, that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Thoreson added that Palmer is still on the loose, and the FBI asks anyone with information about him to contact the agency at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

