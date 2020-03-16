Three New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed In Rockland As State Total Hits 950

With testing for the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) ramping up throughout the state, New York has seen 221 newly confirmed cases the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 950.

As of Monday, March 16, there were 37 new cases in the Hudson Valley, including 24 in Westchester. (See breakdown in the first image above.)

Cuomo said that private labs statewide have been conducting tests, with 1,692 new tests being conducted, bringing the state’s total to 7,026 since the outbreak began.

The top 10 counties in New York for coronavirus cases:

New York City: 463 (134 new);

Westchester: 220 (24 new);

Nassau: 109 (11 new);

Suffolk: 63 (16 new);

Rockland: 16 (three new);

Albany: 12 (four new);

Orange: 11 (five new);

Dutchess: 10 (three new);

Monroe: Nine (seven new);

Ulster: Seven (two new).

There have also been positive tests in Allegany, Onondaga, Ontario and Wyoming counties.

The state may soon be conducting 7,000 coronavirus cases daily as they outsource to private labs throughout the state, the governor said.

Of the 950 cases in New York, Cuomo noted that 158 (17 percent) are hospitalized, and 16 people who tested positive and were hospitalized have since been released.

“We’ve had patients discharged from the hospital already, and there were plenty out there who have gotten it in their community and self resolved,” he said. “We’re tracking all of that information.”

Cuomo said that he is fearful that as they continue testing and more positive tests come forth, there may be a need for temporary medical facilities, and New York could face a shortage of hospital rooms and ICU beds.

Cuomo estimated that the state could need upwards of 5,000 more beds in New York City, 2,000 on Long Island, and 2,000 in Westchester.

“When we talk about hospital capacity, you cake that 17 percent, and run that percentage against whatever you think the total infected population will be,” he said. “That number will keep you up at night.”

Globally, there have been 174,085 confirmed coronavirus cases, resulting in 6,684 deaths. In the United States, there have been 3,807 confirmed cases, resulting in 69 deaths, including five in New York City and one in Rockland County.

New York has been the state hit hardest by novel coronavirus, with 950 confirmed cases, which resulted in seven deaths. Washington (676 cases, 42 deaths); California (475, five); Massachusetts (164, zero); and Colorado (136, one) round out the top five.

