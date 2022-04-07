Three Hudson Valley Students Hospitalized After Eating Edible Marijuana

Three elementary school students in Westchester were taken to the hospital after eating edible marijuana.

The incident took place on Tuesday, April 5, in Yonkers when a student at the Patricia DiChiaro Elementary School brought what he thought was chocolate to school and shared it with two classmates, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.

The chocolate turned out to edible marijuana and the three students, ages 12 and 13, who ate the chocolate became sick, Politopoulos said.

The teacher saw that something was wrong and brought it to the attention of the principal, he added.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Also remember the state decriminalized the possession of marijuana for adults, so this is being looked at as an accident," Politopoulos said. "The message is parents need to be responsible with cannabis and keep it out of the hands of kids."

