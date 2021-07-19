Contact Us
Three Apprehended After Shooting Outside NY Supermarket

Joe Lombardi
Three men were arrested following a shooting outside a Long Island supermarket.
Following a verbal altercation, two men shot each other in the parking lot of Lidl Supermarket, located at 812 Montauk Highway in Center Moriches, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, July 18, Suffolk County Police said.

Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment, one for critical injuries and one for serious injuries.

Two other men, who were with them during the shooting, fled the scene and were later apprehended in the vicinity of the incident.

Three of the men were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The two men who were not injured are being held overnight at the Third Precinct and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday, July 19.

A motive for the shooting us unknown.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

