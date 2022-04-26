Threats Prompt School District In Area To Shift To Delayed Start

A school district in the region is operating on a two-hour delayed schedule on Tuesday, April 26 as officials work with local law enforcement agencies to investigate threats on social media.

Newburgh Enlarged City SD Acting Superintendent of Schools Ed Forgit made the announcement early in the morning in an announcement on the district's website.

"Through conversations and collaboration with local law enforcement, we are prepared to open all schools," Forgit said. "Out of an abundance of caution, please expect law enforcement presence at each school today.

"This presence may be inside and/or around each school building. You may not see the presence, but please trust that it is there. We are extremely thankful for the support and relationships we have with our multiple law enforcement partners.

"We recognize that some families may wish to see the threats. The district will never dignify nor sensationalize any threat to the safety of our children or educators by sharing any threat directly.

Forgit noted that the district is "thankful for everyone who shared the threats with district officials directly," and added, "If you see or hear of any threat, please contact us immediately and directly. Posting on social media is not the best way to investigate and resolve the concern."

