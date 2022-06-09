Threat ID'd That Caused Closure Of School District In Area

This story has been updated.

Police have identified the juvenile who emailed a serious threat against a Hudson Valley elementary school.

The threat was received in Orange County in the village of Montgomery on Monday, June 6.

According to Montgomery Village Police Chief William Herlihy, the threat was made against Montgomery Elementary School.

"The origin of the email has been identified and was made by a juvenile," the chief said.

Due to an ongoing investigation, the chief declined to say what was in the email.

All schools now have an "enhanced" police presence, the chief added.

It's possible the juvenile could face charges once the investigation is complete, but the chief, who is working with the county attorney's office on the case, declined to confirm an upcoming arrest at this time.

Possible charges include making a terroristic threat.

"Students need to understand this is not the right thing to do," Herlihy said. "It scares other students, families, and parents."

The department is asking with information regarding the incident to call the department at 845-457-3666.

Assisting in the investigation included the FBI, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the town of Woodbury, as well as the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

An earlier report that schools were closed was incorrect, according to the Valley Central School District.

This remains a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.