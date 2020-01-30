Threat Discovered Written On Bathroom Wall At Irvington High School

There will be an increased police presence at a Westchester high school after “an unsettling message” was found sprawled in a bathroom.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, a student alerted administrators at Irvington High School that there was a message stating “Don’t come tomorrow” that had been written on a bathroom wall, Schools Superintendent Kirstopher Harrison said.

The Irvington Police Department was made aware of the message and an investigation determined that the graffiti had been on the wall “for some time,” possibly for as long as a week.

Harrison said that there is no present threat to students or staff, but the Irvington Police Department will have an increased presence on campus “for the foreseeable future.”

“I want to take this time to commend the students who came forward to report this finding. Additionally, I want to remind all students of the serious nature of making such statements,” he said. “Threats made to the safety or well-being of any member of our school community will not be tolerated and any individual who is found to make such a threat will be subject to our code of conduct and legal authorities, as appropriate.

"Any such matters will be investigated to the fullest extent of the law with the responsible parties being held accountable.”

Harrison said that “today is another day where we must come together to send a message of unity.”

“In Irvington, we pride ourselves in the strength of our community. Today is another day where we must come together to send a message of unity, stating that we will not accept any threats to the safety of those in our school community and will not tolerate disruptions to the learning process.

"At any time, should anyone ever have a concern, you are encouraged to report it to the proper authority: if you see something, say something.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.