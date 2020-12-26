Thousands Still Without Power In Hudson Valley After Storm Sweeps Through Region

Thousands in the Hudson Valley remain without power after a potent storm system swept through the region Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.
Here are the number of customers without power just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26 by utility company (click on each link for breakdowns by community):
- Con Edison - 721 (down from 17,598 at this time Friday, Dec. 25)
- NYSEG - 5,454 (down from 24,469 at this time Friday, Dec. 25)
- Central Hudson - 3,953 (down from 33,163 at this time Friday, Dec. 25)
- Orange & Rockland County - 2,503 (down from 26,107 at this time Friday, Dec. 25)
A total of just over 100,000 were without power in the Hudson Valley shortly after daybreak on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25.
