This Will Be New Area Code For Rockland County, Elsewhere In Area

The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) has officially unveiled its new area code for the region.

Beginning late in 2023, PSC officials announced that a new area code “329” will be coming to parts of the region as the 845 area code is running out of new potential phone numbers.

The new area code will include these counties in New York:

Columbia;

Delaware;

Dutchess;

Greene;

Orange;

Putnam;

Rockland;

Sullivan;

Ulster;

Westchester.

Under the plan, all existing 845 numbers will remain unchanged, with the new area code only impacting those requesting new service, an additional line, or a move in the location of their service.

“An overlay area code is the most effective possible use of numbering resources in the 845-area code region and results in long-term relief, with the least expense, and the least amount of disruption and frustration to consumers as possible,” PSC officials said.

The plan initially called for the new area code to be implemented in the third quarter of 2024, but it was changed to 2023 as the number of requests for new numbers in the existing area has been on the rise.

It is expected that it will take upwards of 28 years for the 329 area code to run out of numbers.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.