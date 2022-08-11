This Hudson Valley County Has Reported Its First Monkeypox Case

A Hudson Valley county has confirmed its first monkeypox case.

The Putnam County Health Department made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 11.

“Communicable disease staff at the health department have now completed investigation of the first monkeypox case in Putnam County," Health Commissioner Michael Nesheiwat said. "The risk of contracting the disease for the general public remains low."

Nesheiwat the virus is mainly spread through direct contact with a rash or sores on an individual who is infected, and it can also spread through contact with items used by a person with monkeypox or from respiratory droplets.

Other Hudson Valley counties, including Westchester, Orange, Rockland, Dutchess, and Ulster, have previously confirmed cases of monkeypox. Find the full county breakdown here.

As of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2,132 monkeypox cases were confirmed in New York state, the New York State Department of Health said.

Nesheiwat said currently, Putnam County has not been allocated any JYNNEOS vaccine doses, but added that residents who are eligible can receive a monkeypox vaccine at a site in Westchester County.

Residents who are eligible and have difficulty getting a vaccine appointment can call the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390.

