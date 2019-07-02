'This Cannot Be True,' Estranged Husband Of Missing Mom Says In First One-On-One Interview

The estranged husband of the missing mother of five from Fairfield County says it's been like a bad dream since the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos nearly five weeks ago.

In his first one-on-one interview since his wife went missing, Fotis Dulos spoke to NBC 4 New York at his home in Farmington, Connecticut.

The two were embroiled in a contentious divorce when Jennifer Dulos disappeared on Friday, May 24 after failing to show up to several meetings with friends in New Canaan, where she lived. Her vehicle was found abandoned near a park in town the same day.

"I seriously pinched myself a couple of times and said, 'This cannot be true,' " Fotis Dulos said in the interview with NBC reporter Sarah Wallace. "I'm dreaming this. I'm wearing orange and I'm in a cell."

Fotis Dulos, 51, who is free on $500,000 bail, was arrested along with his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis. Both were charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution, after a cell phone track allowed investigators to link the movements of the husband as he made at least 30 stops to dump garbage bags in dumpsters and garbage cans, authorities said. Inside those bags were items that contained the blood of Jennifer Dulos, said police. Dulos did not speak to WNBC about evidence prosecutors have against him.

Dulos, a native of Turkey who grew up in Athens, Greece, was the founder and CEO of Fore Group Inc., a builder of luxury homes. He and Jennifer Dulos, 50, met as students at Brown University.

"I've already been convicted in their minds," Fotis Dulos told WNBC. "Now, the people that know me, both in the United States and Greece, have a different opinion. They have been very supportive. They know who I am. They know I never could have done this."

The couple has five children, ages 8 to 13, including two sets of twins, who have been staying with their nanny and grandmother in Manhattan. Fotis Dulos is now not allowed contact with the children.

"This is a very challenging time for my whole family," Dulos said to NBC. "We just have to be patient to get to the other side and see what happened."

Watch the NBC 4 New York interview here.

