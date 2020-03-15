Third New Yorker Dies Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

A third New York resident died due to the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 79-year-old woman who had multiple major medical conditions prior to being diagnosed COVID-19 positive. She died Sunday morning, March 15 at a hospital in New York City.

A 64-year-old Rockland County resident who lived in Suffern, whose death happened Thursday, March 12, and was confirmed as being related to COVID-19 by the medical examiner on Saturday, March 14.

The first death was an 82-year-old woman with underlying respiratory issues died in a hospital in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday morning, March 14.

Cuomo said on Sunday afternoon that the number of confirmed cases has risen to 729.

