Third Family Member Dies Following Drowning Incident In Region

A third family member has died following a drowning incident in the region.

Nasrin Amin, age 21, died Saturday, Sept. 10 at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Nasrin was with her brother and uncle at a vacation rental home on White Lake in the town of Bethel when the incident took place around 2:15 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Long Island family from Bellerose in Nassau County began swimming at approximately 10 a.m. that day, Nevel said.

Afrid Haider, age 34, was walking in knee-level water when he fell into a 20- to 30-foot deep "ditch" underwater and sunk instantaneously, said family member Alina Gulfraz.

As a result, 18-year-old Basir Amin jumped in from a boat to help rescue and was unable to resurface from the deep underwater ditch, she said.

Soon after, Nasrin Amin went into the water to help. At that point, Nasrin was able to grab one of them but the depth of the lake surpassed her power to rescue and she was also dragged into the depths of the water, Gulfraz said.

All three victims were recovered by responding divers from the Bethel Fire Department and provided emergency medical treatment before being transported to a hospital, Nevel said.

Basir Amin died shortly after the incident; Afrid Haider died several days later, officials said.

