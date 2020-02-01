These New NY Laws Are Taking Effect In 2020

A new year is bringing some new laws for New Yorkers.

Though elected officials won’t head back to work for another week, the dawn of 2020 has seen a host of new laws that will impact New York residents.

The biggest change coming to the Empire State is the new state bail reform law that will eliminate cash bail for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

A new state discovery law has also been enacted, which will require prosecutors to open their evidence to defense attorneys earlier in court proceedings.

Employees working for minimum wage in Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties will see their compensation upped to $13 an hour, as part of a plan that was passed back in 2016 by lawmakers. In the city, the minimum wage will be hiked to a minimum of $15 an hour.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 1, teenagers over the age of 16 can also pre-register to vote and large-group insurers must cover three cycles of in-vitro fertilization.

Following the lead of several local municipalities, as of March 1, single-use plastic bags will be banned statewide, with stores in Manhattan implementing a five-cent fee per each paper bag.

Additionally, beginning on Oct. 1, New Yorkers planning to take domestic flights will be required to show a REAL ID license, which is guided to increase security for travelers.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.