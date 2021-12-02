Teens Charged With Assault For After-School Attack In Area

Two teens are facing charges after viciously assaulting a classmate during an after-school attack, authorities announced.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, police in Newburgh launched an investigation following an assault that saw a 16-year-old student attacked and robbed of his cellphone by a group of teenagers who pistol-whipped, punched, and kicked him in the head.

The altercation reportedly came about following a verbal exchange in class earlier in the day. It was caught on video by a student watching the fight, which subsequently went viral on social media.

This week, police said that two of the teens involved in the attack are facing assault charges for pistol-whipping their victim during the assault with a BB gun initially believed to be a firearm.

Police said that one of the teenage suspects has been arrested, while the second is at large.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

