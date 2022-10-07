Teen Sentenced In Stolen Car Chase That Killed 13-Year-Old In NY

A 16-year-old girl is heading to prison for leading a stolen car chase in New York that killed a 13-year-old boy.

The teen, whose name was not released due to her age, was sentenced to 2 to 6 years behind bars Thursday, Oct. 6, in Albany County court.

It followed her August 2022 guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter in the death of 13-year-old Tea’Shawn Walker, of Albany, in April 2022.

Investigators said the girl was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle that fled from Albany police when officers attempted to stop it near Lark Street and Manning Boulevard.

In all, six teenagers were in the car, according to police.

Shortly after the girl fled, she crashed into another vehicle that was entering Northern Boulevard from Pennsylvania Avenue, police said.

She then continued driving on Northern Boulevard before crashing into a building near Broadway and Lawn Avenue.

The impact left Walker seriously injured. He later died at the hospital.

The teen suspect was charged with multiple crimes, including manslaughter, criminal possession of stolen property, and unlawfully fleeing a police officer.

Meanwhile, Walker's family is still dealing with his devastating loss.

The teen attended Hacket Middle School, where he played on the baseball team, according to his aunt, Nateasha Walker.

She organized a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with memorial expenses. As of Friday, Oct. 7, it had raised more than $12,000.

"To those he saved, he becomes their guardian angel!" Walker said. "To the sibling he left behind, he's forever an inspiration."

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

