Teen Sentenced For DWI Crash That Killed 16-Year-Old Rockland Girl

An 18-year-old man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to 17 charges in a Hudson Valley crash that killed a classmate and seriously injured other passengers in the vehicle.

Joseph DeBellis, of Airmont, was sentenced on Tuesday, March 15, to six months of incarceration followed by five years of probation, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh.

The crash happened at about 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, on Route 202 in Montebello when DeBellis, then 17, was a Suffern High School student.

DeBellis was driving a vehicle at speeds higher than 80 mph while he was drunk and high when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole, killing one passenger, a 16-year-old girl who also attended Suffern HS, and seriously injuring three other passengers, according to the announcement.

According to the DA's Office, DeBellis pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter

Second-degree manslaughter

Four counts of second-degree assault

First-degree vehicular assault

Four counts of second-degree vehicular assault

Two counts of driving while intoxicated

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs and alcohol

Reckless driving

“No parent should ever have to bury their own child," District Attorney Walsh said. "Drinking while driving is an egregious offense that is easily preventable.

"We must use tragic events this as learning lessons for our teens, that your actions and decisions have real consequences. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the Suffern community and the families impacted by this tragedy.”

