Teen Arraigned In Fatal Shooting At Area Park

A Westchester teen has been formally arraigned following the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in an area park, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Mount Vernon resident Emmanuel Valentin Perez, age 18, has been arraigned and charged for his role in the Monday, June 28 killing of Sleepy Hollow resident Manuel Salazar.

Specifically, Perez was charged with:

Criminal use of a firearm;

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Attempted Assault;

Assault.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that at approximately 9:32 p.m. on Monday, June 28, Salazar was allegedly shot by Perez during an argument in Margotta Courts Park in Sleepy Hollow. A second man also sustained a gunshot wound during the dispute.

Salazar was treated and transported to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he was later pronounced dead. The second shooting victim was treated at the hospital and released.

Perez was tracked down and apprehended on Tuesday, June 29 by investigators from the Sleepy Hollow Police Department, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, and the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force. He has been in custody at the Westchester County Jail since his arrest.

These senseless acts of violence that result in loss of life, injury, and residents feeling unsafe in their neighborhoods cannot become commonplace. We should not, and will not, stand for that,” Rocah said.

“The District Attorney’s Office will continue to work vigorously with our law enforcement partners to eliminate gun violence in our communities.”

