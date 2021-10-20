Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: College Student-Athlete From Rockland Dies In Accident
News

Teen Admits To Fatal Nyack Shooting

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A teen has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a man visiting the Hudson Valley.
A teen has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a man visiting the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Alexas_Fotos

A teen has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a man visiting the Hudson Valley.

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced the guilty plea of Collyer Goodman, of Valley Cottage, on Monday, Oct. 18, for the shooting death of a Chicago man visiting Nyack last August.

Goodman plead guilty to manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death of Darien Brydie, the District Attorney's Office said. 

Brydle was 21 years old at the time of his death. Goodman was age 18. The investigation was conducted by the Orangetown Police Department. 

Walsh said, “Today’s guilty plea is a culmination of a thorough investigation and a vigorous prosecution. We can’t lose sight of the fact that the victim, Darien Brydie, can’t see his family and they must live each day without him being present.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.