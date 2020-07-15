Tech Entrepreneur From Hudson Valley Found Dismembered Inside Luxury NYC Condo

A well-known tech start-up executive from the Hudson Valley was found dismembered, his body parts stuffed in garbage bags, inside his luxury Manhattan apartment.

Longtime Dutchess County resident Fahim Saleh, 33, a 2005 graduate of John Jay High School in East Fishkill, was found by police around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, inside his residence at 265 East Houston St., according to the NYPD.

Saleh, who was born in Saudi Arabia, moved with his parents to the Poughkeepsie area in his early teens.

Police said his death has been ruled a homicide but released little other information.

Officers responded to the apartment after a neighbor, who heard screaming coming from inside his seventh-floor condo, called his sister, who then found his body, said ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Saleh was the chief executive officer and co-founder of Gokada, a ride-sharing motorcycle startup that began in 2018.

The company released a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, July 15, confirming his death.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you about the sudden and tragic loss of our founder and CEO, Fahim Saleh," the company said. "Fahim was a great leader, inspiration and positive light for all of us. Our hearts go out to his friends, family and all those feeling the pain and heartbreak we are currently experiencing, here at Gokada."

According to his Linkedin page, Saleh, also invested in emerging markets, including the motorcycle ridesharing group Picap, recently valued at $15 million.

Police reportedly have video of Saleh with a suspect inside the condo building, News 7 reported.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.