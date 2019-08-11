Contact Us
Breaking News: Police Searching For Man Connected To Shooting In Area
News

Teacher Last Seen At Chili's Restaurant In Area Has Been Missing More Than A Week

Yessica Lopez was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 1.
Yessica Lopez was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 1. Photo Credit: Contributed

Police agencies in the Hudson Valley are attempting to locate a 36-year-old woman who was reported missing on Friday, Nov. 1.

Yessica Lopez was last seen after spending time with a friend in Orange County at Chili’s in Newburgh, according to her family. She was driven home by her friend to her family's home in the City of Newburgh, and once there, she reportedly got into her car and hasn’t been seen since.

Her car has been located, but Lopez is still missing.

Lopez is a former teacher at Newburgh Free Academy and worked at a health clinic in Newburgh until she quit her job to care for her ill father.

Lopez has been described as approximately 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. No other details have been released by family members or police investigators.

Anyone with information regarding Lopez’s whereabouts should call Newburgh Police at (845) 561-3131 or 911.

