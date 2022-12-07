Tappan Zee Bridge Illuminated In Blue, Yellow To Honor Late Hudson Valley Sergeant

The Tappan Zee Bridge was lit up in blue and yellow in honor of a Westchester County police sergeant who died in a crash last week.

Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a resident of Mahopac in Putnam County, died in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the age of 53.

Police reported that Gualdino's police cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers.

The City of Yonkers announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, that the bridge was lit up that night to honor Gualdino.

"The New York State Thruway Authority is lighting up Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge blue and yellow tonight in honor of Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank Gualdino," officials said.

Gualdino's funeral is being held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at the city's Sacred Heart Church on Shonnard Place, police announced.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old bridge's official name was the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge.

