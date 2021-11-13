Take 5 Top-Prize Winning Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

A lucky lottery ticket sold in Southern Westchester left one person more than $10,000 richer.

The $10,472 Take 5 ticket was sold for the Thursday, Nov. 11 game at the Tanglewood Stationery Corp., 2264 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers, said the New York Lottery.

The numbers from the 2:30 p.m. drawing were 4-5-7-13-25, according to the lottery website.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

The drawing is held daily at 2:30 and 10:30 p.m.

