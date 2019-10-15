Taco Bell Recalls Seasoned Beef From Restaurants, Distribution Centers

Taco Bell is recalling millions of pounds of beef due to concerns they may be contaminated with metal shavings.

Taco Bell voluntarily recalled approximately 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants and distribution centers in 21 states in the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast, including New York and Connecticut on Friday, Oct. 11.

“Nothing is more important than our customers’ safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust,” Julie Masino, President of North America, Taco Bell Corp, said in a statement. “As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”

According to the USDA, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions by consumers eating the products. The problem was discovered when a customer reported they found a metal shaving in their food.

The recalled beef was produced between Sept. 20 and Oct. 4 this year.

The product was produced at one plant location on only one of the two lines used to make seasoned beef. This product was sent to distribution centers in Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Virginia.

