News

Swimming Banned In Croton River Due To Fecal Matter

Zak Failla
The Croton River
The Croton River Photo Credit: Village of Croton-On-Hudson

Swimming has been temporarily banned in the Croton River following tests that found a high level of fecal matter in the water.

Officials said that water testing in two areas of the river on Friday, Aug. 16, found that the levels of fecal coliform exceeded the range for swimming. The tests took place near Mayo’s Landing and the Unique Area.

Signage has been posted in the area warning of the contamination, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been made aware of the situation. The Westchester County Department of Health was also alerted.

According to officials, “Westchester County is responsible for sampling the water quality at Silver Lake Beach on a weekly basis throughout the duration of the season and there has been no evidence of bacteria in the water at Silver Lake.”

Health officials noted that one sample is not a definitive result, and there could be a number of reasons why a sample was high.

The EPA notes that fecal coliform bacteria are used as indicators of possible sewage contamination to mark where swimming or eating shellfish might be a health risk.

The water is expected to be tested continually. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

